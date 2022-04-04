Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

