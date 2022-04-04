Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

