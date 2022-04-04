Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $41.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.