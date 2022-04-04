Sonar (PING) Market Cap Achieves $6.37 Million

Sonar (PING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $18,785.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

