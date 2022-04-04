Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

