Smiths Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smiths Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $18.84 on Monday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

