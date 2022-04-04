Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

