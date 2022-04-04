Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

