Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

SMAR stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,017. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.