SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,087,000 after buying an additional 57,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

