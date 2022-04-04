SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 2,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.