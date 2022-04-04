Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Critical Comparison

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 53.84 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 22.47 $9.78 million $0.49 105.63

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44% Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77%

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

