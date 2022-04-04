Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.