Signaturefd LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 602.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRLB opened at $53.64 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

