SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 535,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,868. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

