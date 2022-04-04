SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 199.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

