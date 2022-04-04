SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 646,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.82. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,917. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

