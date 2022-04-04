SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

