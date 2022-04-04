SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

