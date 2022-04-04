Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of SIFY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.19.
About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
