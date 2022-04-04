Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

