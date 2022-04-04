Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

