Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

GCTAF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

