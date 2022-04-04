Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.76).

SBRY opened at GBX 248.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 233.60 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.06. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

