Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 315 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £147.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.34. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.04).

Get STV Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,251.24).

STV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.