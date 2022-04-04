Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 315 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £147.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.34. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.04).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.
STV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
