Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded up $34.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $727.29. 1,949,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $727.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.85. Shopify has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

