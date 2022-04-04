Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

