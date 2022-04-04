Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
