Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

