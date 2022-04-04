Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $10.77.
Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
