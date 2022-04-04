Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Shares of SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.