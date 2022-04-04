Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,336. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

