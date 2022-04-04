Sfmg LLC Sells 380 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.