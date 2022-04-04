Sfmg LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

