Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in PayPal by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 399,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,426,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

