Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $259.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average of $241.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

