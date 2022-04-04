Sfmg LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

