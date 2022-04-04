Sfmg LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

ENB opened at $46.40 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

