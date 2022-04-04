Sfmg LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

