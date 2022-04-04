Sfmg LLC Buys 253 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.90 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

