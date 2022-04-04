Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $170.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.59.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

