SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

