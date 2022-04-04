SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

LON SGRO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 948.20 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The company has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

