Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

