Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $6.18 on Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $28.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00013292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00284797 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.00678449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

