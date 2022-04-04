SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

SCYX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

