Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

