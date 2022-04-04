Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,259. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

