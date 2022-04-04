Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 64,673 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

