Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

Several research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,218 ($42.15) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,442.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26). The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

