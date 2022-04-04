Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Scholastic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Scholastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
