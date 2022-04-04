Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

